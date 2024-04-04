iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

DVY stock opened at $121.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.59. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $123.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9976 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.