iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,592,000. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 10,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.61. The company had a trading volume of 38,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,770. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.29. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.63 and a 1-year high of $91.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

