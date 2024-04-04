Oak Asset Management LLC Sells 2,245 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Oak Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,416,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Aflac by 62.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,212 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Aflac by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,984 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,249,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Aflac by 67.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,712,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,539,000 after acquiring an additional 689,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

AFL stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.75. 79,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,208,292. The firm has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.09. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $63.08 and a 1-year high of $86.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $2,436,695.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,451.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $666,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,451.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,493 shares of company stock worth $3,765,706 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

