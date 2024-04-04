StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 477 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $156.92. The company had a trading volume of 110,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,986. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $124.97 and a one year high of $159.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

