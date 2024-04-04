Venturi Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

MKC opened at $76.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.67. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $59.13 and a 1 year high of $94.39. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.74.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at $430,738. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Patricia A. Little sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $1,511,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,997.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,738. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $2,376,400. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on MKC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Argus raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.88.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

