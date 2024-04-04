AFS Financial Group LLC Sells 2,752 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

AFS Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,752 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.9% of AFS Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. AFS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of MGK traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $287.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,210. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $281.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.75. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $199.81 and a 52 week high of $291.40.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

