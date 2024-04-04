Venturi Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GD. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 14,623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $273,000. LMG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Alembic Global Advisors cut General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.08.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD opened at $292.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.13. The stock has a market cap of $80.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $292.50.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

