Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) is StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,384 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.6% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $23,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.03. The company had a trading volume of 183,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,801,360. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.16 and its 200-day moving average is $76.41. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $77.72.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.2479 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

