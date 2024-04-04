BetterWealth LLC Trims Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

BetterWealth LLC cut its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of BetterWealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. BetterWealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 606.6% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 422.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

DFAS traded up $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $61.65. 28,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,492. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.79 and its 200 day moving average is $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $62.65.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

