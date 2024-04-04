Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Stock Holdings Boosted by AFS Financial Group LLC

AFS Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 2,668.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400,022 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for about 17.9% of AFS Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. AFS Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $19,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.02. 113,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,591. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.72. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.45 and a twelve month high of $46.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

