Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Shares Sold by BetterWealth LLC

BetterWealth LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF comprises about 5.9% of BetterWealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. BetterWealth LLC owned 1.01% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $17,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 41.8% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $315,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $13,944,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 385.8% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 54,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 43,043 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of DFSV traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.84. 70,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $30.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.19.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

