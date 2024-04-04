Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Purchased by BetterWealth LLC

BetterWealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of BetterWealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. BetterWealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 224,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,267,000 after buying an additional 6,007 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 239,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,443,000 after buying an additional 76,214 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCIT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,095,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,236,810. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.66. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.78 and a 52 week high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.2944 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.