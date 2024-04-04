DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Invests $223,000 in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 31,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in Marqeta by 6.7% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 28,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Marqeta by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Marqeta by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 110,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Marqeta by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Marqeta by 4.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on MQ shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marqeta has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.57.

Marqeta Stock Down 0.5 %

Marqeta stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,877,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,270,394. Marqeta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $7.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.09.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 32.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $118.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

