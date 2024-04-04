DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Has $307,000 Stock Holdings in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAG. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in MAG Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,613,000. Azarias Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the fourth quarter worth $8,420,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 865,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,520,000 after buying an additional 440,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 98.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 849,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,741,000 after buying an additional 420,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 4.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,746,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,069,000 after buying an additional 406,335 shares in the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAG stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.16. The company had a trading volume of 684,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,281. MAG Silver Corp. has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $14.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.15.

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. As a group, research analysts expect that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on MAG Silver from $19.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Scotiabank upgraded MAG Silver from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on MAG Silver from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

