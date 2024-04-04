Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lowered its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,052,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,905,000 after acquiring an additional 332,190 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,708,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,374,000 after acquiring an additional 214,299 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,091,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,638,000 after acquiring an additional 282,531 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.3% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 10,057,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,121,000 after acquiring an additional 131,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.5% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,262,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,062,000 after purchasing an additional 48,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on NTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $77.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.43.

Nutrien Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE NTR traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.56. The company had a trading volume of 315,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,104. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.10 and its 200-day moving average is $54.94. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $75.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.35). Nutrien had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 85.38%.

Nutrien Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

