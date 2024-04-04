Nationwide Fund Advisors Has $257.34 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Nationwide Fund Advisors cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,087,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 974,984 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 28.5% of Nationwide Fund Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned about 0.35% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $257,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 813.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 59.4% in the third quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

IEMG stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,399,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,689,076. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.25. The firm has a market cap of $76.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.57 and a twelve month high of $52.48.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

