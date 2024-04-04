DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Reduces Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co trimmed its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,252,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,107,000 after purchasing an additional 117,246 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 17.4% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,984,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,318,000 after buying an additional 294,302 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,490,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,099,000 after purchasing an additional 57,177 shares in the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Up 2.4 %

BEP stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.15. 94,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,175. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $19.97 and a 52 week high of $32.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.09.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -421.88%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

