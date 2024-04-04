Canal Insurance CO Has $6.72 Million Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Canal Insurance CO lowered its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City makes up about 1.9% of Canal Insurance CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Canal Insurance CO’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $6,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 8,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 74,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 41,662 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 131.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.63.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CP traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.34. The company had a trading volume of 122,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,405. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.59. The company has a market capitalization of $82.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $68.92 and a one year high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 8.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.1415 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 17.83%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Stories

