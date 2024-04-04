PVH (NYSE:PVH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. PVH had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

PVH Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $105.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. PVH has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $141.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.42 and a 200-day moving average of $106.86.

PVH Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is 1.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on PVH from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on PVH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PVH from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $134.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.73.

Insider Activity at PVH

In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $430,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,903 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,069. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PVH

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in PVH by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in PVH by 17.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in PVH by 29.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 21.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 24% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

