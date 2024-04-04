Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,010 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,010 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 17,015 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $16,807,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 450,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,667,000 after buying an additional 55,103 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $54.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.55 and a 200-day moving average of $50.85. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

