Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Issues Earnings Results

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.22), Briefing.com reports. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Lamb Weston updated its FY24 guidance to $5.50-5.65 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.500-5.650 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:LW traded down $17.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.98. 7,368,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,107. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.99. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $81.25 and a 12 month high of $117.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.29.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 18.73%.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LW. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 2,541.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 286.0% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.
