Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Issues Earnings Results

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.22), Briefing.com reports. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Lamb Weston updated its FY24 guidance to $5.50-5.65 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.500-5.650 EPS.

Lamb Weston Trading Down 17.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LW traded down $17.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.98. 7,368,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,107. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.99. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $81.25 and a 12 month high of $117.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 18.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LW. Citigroup began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on LW

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamb Weston

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LW. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 2,541.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 286.0% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lamb Weston

(Get Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.