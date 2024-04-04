UMB Bank n.a. Sells 77,306 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 77,306 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $23,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 100,433.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838,811 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 8,722.3% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,127,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,784,000 after buying an additional 1,115,053 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,012 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Duke Energy by 4.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,010,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,030,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 2,064.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 860,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,005,000 after purchasing an additional 820,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK opened at $95.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $100.39.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.49%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

