2,077 Shares in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Purchased by Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other news, SVP Robert Axel sold 6,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $719,930.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,805.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert Axel sold 6,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $719,930.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,805.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $855,524.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,350.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,255 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,664 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRU traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.28. 110,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.37. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.22 and a 52 week high of $118.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.84.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.09). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.