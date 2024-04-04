Bridges Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,842 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after buying an additional 3,216,801 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,326,177,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,085,000 after buying an additional 554,133 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 561.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 531,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,379,000 after buying an additional 451,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,112,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE opened at $412.48 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $382.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $381.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price objective for the company. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Melius cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $431.28.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

