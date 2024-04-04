Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Howland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BDX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

BDX opened at $243.59 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $229.85 and a 12-month high of $287.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.37 billion, a PE ratio of 57.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $240.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.35.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

