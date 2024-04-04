Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Lowers Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total value of $1,119,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,957.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total value of $1,119,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,957.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total transaction of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,553,691.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,146,998 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. Redburn Atlantic upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Accenture

Accenture Trading Down 1.2 %

Accenture stock opened at $332.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $222.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $366.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.19. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $261.68 and a 52 week high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.