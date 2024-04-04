FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Oak Asset Management LLC

Oak Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,636 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for about 2.1% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in FedEx by 11.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 133,075 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $35,254,000 after buying an additional 13,197 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 595,122 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $157,660,000 after buying an additional 13,642 shares in the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the third quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 39,320 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,417,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 21.2% during the third quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 80,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $21,286,000 after buying an additional 14,036 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Melius raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Melius Research raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen raised their target price on FedEx from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.33.

FedEx Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE FDX traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $278.41. 96,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,156,352. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $253.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $213.80 and a twelve month high of $291.27.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 29.07%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 10,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.28, for a total value of $2,914,455.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,587,129.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total value of $1,769,882.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 10,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.28, for a total value of $2,914,455.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,587,129.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,393 shares of company stock worth $5,581,475 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

