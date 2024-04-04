Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Position Trimmed by Oak Asset Management LLC

Oak Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for about 1.5% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,919,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,162,041,000 after buying an additional 1,012,034 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,466,000 after buying an additional 4,044,744 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,796,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,825,000 after purchasing an additional 480,742 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 219.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,146,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,371,000 after purchasing an additional 8,348,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $69,415.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,198.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 3,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total transaction of $515,217.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,058,673.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $69,415.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,198.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,103 shares of company stock worth $13,442,786. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $138.15. 96,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,367,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.66. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.81 and a twelve month high of $140.43. The company has a market cap of $79.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

