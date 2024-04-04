Oak Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Oak Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,143 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises about 2.5% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.44.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.64. The stock had a trading volume of 693,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,255,051. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $93.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.72.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.18%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

