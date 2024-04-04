Oak Asset Management LLC Sells 590 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Oak Asset Management LLC lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,597 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 142,459 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,901,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 154,964 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,992,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 16,389 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $119.27. 2,116,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,547,321. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The company has a market cap of $218.78 billion, a PE ratio of 73.44, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.08 and its 200-day moving average is $95.85.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. Guggenheim raised their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.13.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

