Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zurich Insurance Group were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Zurich Insurance Group by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Zurich Insurance Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ZFSVF traded down $7.66 on Thursday, reaching $526.54. 125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355. Zurich Insurance Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $441.54 and a fifty-two week high of $557.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $522.60 and a 200 day moving average of $500.26.

Zurich Insurance Group Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.