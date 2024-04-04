Oak Asset Management LLC Sells 750 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Oak Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,536 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.9% during the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 2.0% during the third quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial lifted its position in NIKE by 1.3% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on NKE. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.52.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.79. 1,034,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,329,059. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $138.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.48. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $128.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

