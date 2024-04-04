American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Oak Asset Management LLC

Oak Asset Management LLC cut its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,352.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower stock traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $194.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,219. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $219.10. The firm has a market cap of $90.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.47, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $195.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.61.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 213.84%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

