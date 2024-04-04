Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 125,902 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 95.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125,902 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $108.17 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $111.16. The company has a market capitalization of $75.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.10.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

