Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 715 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,187,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,210,000 after buying an additional 1,420,915 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 655.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 919,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,965,000 after acquiring an additional 797,770 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 93.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,396,000 after purchasing an additional 457,772 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,215,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,528,000 after purchasing an additional 347,824 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,484,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,580,000 after purchasing an additional 347,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on GMAB. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Genmab A/S Stock Performance

Genmab A/S stock opened at $30.27 on Thursday. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The stock has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.83.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $675.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.14 million. On average, analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

