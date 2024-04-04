Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $719,000 Holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,733,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,845,000 after purchasing an additional 235,028 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the third quarter valued at $70,524,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 45.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 706,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,265,000 after purchasing an additional 221,945 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 39.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 526,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,801,000 after purchasing an additional 149,852 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 33.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 414,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,521,000 after purchasing an additional 104,602 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF alerts:

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA LCTU opened at $56.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.02. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $57.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.63.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.