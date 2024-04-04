MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading Down 7.1% After Insider Selling

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) shares were down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $1,462.94 and last traded at $1,520.13. Approximately 1,018,123 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 2,278,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,636.74.

Specifically, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 1,140 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,951.33, for a total transaction of $2,224,516.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,516.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $861.24, for a total value of $8,612,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,437.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 1,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,951.33, for a total value of $2,224,516.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,516.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,396 shares of company stock valued at $91,906,115 in the last 90 days. 20.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MSTR. Benchmark began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $990.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,810.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,074.00.

MicroStrategy Stock Up 1.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,083.11 and a 200 day moving average of $686.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.99 and a beta of 2.89.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $124.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.90 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 86.47%.

Institutional Trading of MicroStrategy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in MicroStrategy by 307.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

