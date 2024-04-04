Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.17-1.27 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.24-6.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.34 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.170-1.270 EPS.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE LEVI opened at $18.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $12.41 and a 1 year high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.19%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LEVI. UBS Group upped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Insider Activity at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other news, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 26,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $542,954.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 26,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $542,954.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Layney sold 15,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $270,515.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,468 shares in the company, valued at $705,785.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,712 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,985 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,330 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 10,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,865 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $8,672,000 after buying an additional 30,089 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 37.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,770 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 21,916 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,332 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 54,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,376 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

