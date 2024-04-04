Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at ($2.65) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.41) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.75) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Lifesci Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 15th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $4.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Larimar Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.50.

NASDAQ LRMR opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. Larimar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $13.68. The company has a market capitalization of $492.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.52.

In other news, Director James E. Flynn bought 4,290,617 shares of Larimar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $37,499,992.58. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,151,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,763,288.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRMR. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 8,152.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 4,797.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 9,595 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 836.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 10,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

