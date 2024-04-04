Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $53.84 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 638,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,995 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Venturi Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.35% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $53,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $89.14 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $71.27 and a 1-year high of $90.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.76.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.4397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.