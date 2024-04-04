Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires 76,214 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,214 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $19,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 54,490,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,347,000 after buying an additional 2,231,681 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,848,000 after buying an additional 3,759,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,856,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,983,000 after buying an additional 1,525,051 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,642,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,597,000 after buying an additional 1,933,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,439,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,162,000 after purchasing an additional 385,801 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VCIT opened at $79.70 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.78 and a 12-month high of $81.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.2944 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.