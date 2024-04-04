Seele-N (SEELE) Trading Up 27.8% This Week

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 24.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $523,879.41 and approximately $1,692.58 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 27.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Seele-N

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00001798 USD and is down -2.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

