aelf (ELF) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $7.94 Million

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. aelf has a total market capitalization of $433.40 million and approximately $7.94 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, aelf has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One aelf token can currently be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00000886 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001395 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000643 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

aelf Profile

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 726,242,341 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

