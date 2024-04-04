Oppenheimer Lowers Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $500.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ULTA. Barclays raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $583.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Argus lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $574.00 to $627.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.45.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $439.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $528.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $464.97. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $368.02 and a fifty-two week high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.49 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.64% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 26.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total value of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,936.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total transaction of $263,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,665 shares in the company, valued at $876,222.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total value of $11,027,870.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,936.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,552 shares of company stock worth $12,920,326 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 364.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

