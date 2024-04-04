Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Purchases 1,311 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. raised its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Kellanova accounts for about 0.4% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of K. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 491.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in Kellanova by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Kellanova in the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of K opened at $56.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.22. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $47.63 and a 12 month high of $72.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Kellanova had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Kellanova’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 81.45%.

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.34, for a total transaction of $4,461,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,153,438 shares in the company, valued at $2,990,478,134.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 933,600 shares of company stock worth $51,183,842 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on K. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on Kellanova in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Kellanova from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kellanova

Kellanova Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.