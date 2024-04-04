Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Invests $14.04 Million in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 49,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,037,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 8,927 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,163,000 after buying an additional 275,725 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,846,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,087 shares in the company, valued at $10,846,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,989 shares of company stock valued at $30,113,681 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $941.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $865.23.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 0.6 %

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $1,015.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $56.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.28, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $879.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $494.66. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.19 and a 52 week high of $1,229.00.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The business’s revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 20.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

