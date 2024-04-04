Bridges Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 123,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,123 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of AptarGroup worth $15,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,146,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $893,565,000 after purchasing an additional 53,625 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 10.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,608,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $576,242,000 after purchasing an additional 420,457 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 5.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,159,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,224,000 after purchasing an additional 171,060 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 2.1% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,416,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,169,000 after purchasing an additional 29,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 19.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,371,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,447,000 after purchasing an additional 225,296 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AptarGroup news, insider Gael Touya sold 3,500 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total value of $499,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,569.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $284,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,357.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total transaction of $499,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,569.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,318,280. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Price Performance

Shares of ATR opened at $140.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.73 and a 200 day moving average of $130.31. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.63 and a twelve month high of $145.35.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $838.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

