iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,183,000 after acquiring an additional 30,826,910 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $394,425,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $263,002,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12,660.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,053,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,184 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,883,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,947 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $83.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.00. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $84.33.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.