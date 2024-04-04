Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.600-2.650 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.650. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Conagra Brands also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.60-2.65 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Conagra Brands from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CAG

Conagra Brands Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $29.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.47 and its 200 day moving average is $28.32. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.42.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conagra Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 136.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.