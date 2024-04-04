Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 425 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Chemed worth $20,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHE. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 2,283.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CHE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chemed from $604.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed
In other Chemed news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $641.65, for a total value of $1,283,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,760 shares in the company, valued at $13,320,654. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total transaction of $7,196,910.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $641.65, for a total value of $1,283,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,760 shares in the company, valued at $13,320,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,808 shares of company stock worth $10,184,531. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Chemed Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $637.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $492.84 and a 1-year high of $654.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $616.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $579.99.
Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $585.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.64 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 21.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Chemed Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.93%.
Chemed Profile
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.
