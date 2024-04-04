Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 425 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Chemed worth $20,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHE. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 2,283.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chemed from $604.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In other Chemed news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $641.65, for a total value of $1,283,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,760 shares in the company, valued at $13,320,654. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total transaction of $7,196,910.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $641.65, for a total value of $1,283,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,760 shares in the company, valued at $13,320,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,808 shares of company stock worth $10,184,531. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chemed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $637.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $492.84 and a 1-year high of $654.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $616.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $579.99.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $585.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.64 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 21.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.93%.

Chemed Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.